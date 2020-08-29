Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, a microbiologist from the University of Hong Kong, visits the Hung Hom Market earlier this month after a cluster of Covid-19 cases was reported there. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: fourth wave could be in store for Hong Kong, but even a speedy return to normalcy would be a ‘pyrrhic victory’, expert warns
- Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, who advises the government on the pandemic, says infections could spike again as temperatures fall
- Yuen also calls for ‘watertight’ border controls, and for people to record their own movements to facilitate contact tracing in the event of infection
