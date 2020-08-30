A flight takes off from the Hong Kong International Airport in 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong travel agent pledges stricter oversight as coronavirus-related ban on Air India flights draws to a close

  • The travel operator vows to use only vetted testing facilities for passengers, and to facilitate transport for arrivals directly to hotel quarantine
  • The government, meanwhile, says it is in talks with the Indian consulate, and ‘will closely monitor the situation and the need for further charter flights’

Danny Lee
Updated: 11:00am, 30 Aug, 2020

