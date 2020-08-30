A taxi driver is tested for Covid-19 earlier this summer under a Hong Kong scheme targeting those deemed high risk of catching the disease. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: 340,000 sign up for Hong Kong’s free Covid-19 testing; 14 new infections expected on Sunday

  • Registrations continue to rise but total so far represents a small fraction of city’s 7.5 million population, ahead of Tuesday’s launch
  • Medical source says Sunday brings 14 new coronavirus infections, the third lowest since July 3

Updated: 1:45pm, 30 Aug, 2020

