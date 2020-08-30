Five Food and Environmental Hygiene Department workers have been quarantined after handling the corpse of a Covid-19 patient at Tseung Kwan O Hospital without protective gear. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health officials forced to explain mishandling of corpse, asymptomatic woman’s admission to general ward as city records 15 new infections

  • A review of safety protocols has been promised after the medical blunders resulted in multiple staff and patients requiring quarantine
  • In the case of the deceased patient, a coronavirus test had been administered shortly before death, but results returned only after the body was taken away

Victor Ting
Updated: 9:41pm, 30 Aug, 2020

