A taxi driver is tested for Covid-19 as part of an earlier scheme much narrower than the one being rolled out citywide on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expects 9 new Covid-19 cases as minister warns testing scheme is ‘no joke’ and pranksters could face police investigation
- Civil service chief responds to reports of fake registrations by warning culprits that such incidents could be passed to police
- Monday’s likely tally of Covid-19 infections would be joint lowest since third wave of infections hit Hong Kong
