Coronavirus: Hong Kong expects 9 new Covid-19 cases as minister warns testing scheme is ‘no joke’ and pranksters could face police investigation

  • Civil service chief responds to reports of fake registrations by warning culprits that such incidents could be passed to police
  • Monday’s likely tally of Covid-19 infections would be joint lowest since third wave of infections hit Hong Kong

Zoe LowVictor Ting
Updated: 1:07pm, 31 Aug, 2020

