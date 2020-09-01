Mass Covid-19 testing was under way in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: first Hongkongers tested as mass Covid-19 screening launches despite boycott calls
- Opposition lawmakers, activists and some health workers have criticised scheme’s privacy safeguards and its use of resources
- But tests now under way after 593,000 residents, or 8 per cent of the city’s population, have so far registered
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
