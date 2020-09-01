A station in Kwun Tong under the citywide Covid-19 mass testing scheme. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expecting 12 new cases, hospital chief vows to test all patients
- More than 10,000 Hong Kong residents have been tested in the first two hours of the government’s mass screening programme
- Hospital Authority chief Tony Ko says staff are working towards testing all admitted patients
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
