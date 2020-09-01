Post reporter Danny Lee getting a nasal swab. Photo: Danny Lee
‘The Covid-19 test made me cry’: what it’s like to get tested under Hong Kong’s mass screening scheme
- Post reporter presents first-hand experience among early birds who signed up for citywide programme
- Other volunteers interviewed generally shrug off discomfort. Swabs may be preferred by authorities and seen as more accurate than saliva test
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
