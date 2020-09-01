Hong Kong residents line up outside the Yuen Wo Road Sports Centre in Sha Tin to take part in the government’s mass Covid-19 testing scheme on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
A citizen’s duty or complete waste of time? Hong Kong residents explain why they either join or avoid mass Covid-19 test
- For homemaker Yuen Mi-ling, the screening is part of her responsibility in helping the city get past the pandemic
- Others, such as taxi driver Yau Cheong-him, are worried about infecting passengers, while some residents vow to skip the ‘wasteful’ process entirely
