Hong Kong residents line up outside the Yuen Wo Road Sports Centre in Sha Tin to take part in the government’s mass Covid-19 testing scheme on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
A citizen’s duty or complete waste of time? Hong Kong residents explain why they either join or avoid mass Covid-19 test

  • For homemaker Yuen Mi-ling, the screening is part of her responsibility in helping the city get past the pandemic
  • Others, such as taxi driver Yau Cheong-him, are worried about infecting passengers, while some residents vow to skip the ‘wasteful’ process entirely

Lilian ChengGigi ChoyJack LauLaura Westbrook
Lilian Cheng , Gigi Choy , Jack Lau and Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:42pm, 1 Sep, 2020

