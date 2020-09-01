A man looks out over the Hong Kong skyline from Tsim Sha Tsui as the Air Quality Health Index recorded high air pollution levels on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Health risk from air pollution in Hong Kong reaches ‘very high’ levels, with conditions predicted to persist in coming days
- All 18 of the city’s monitoring stations record ‘very high’ levels of pollution
- Authorities expect the pollution level will remain higher than normal until wind speeds strengthen
Topic | Hong Kong air pollution
A man looks out over the Hong Kong skyline from Tsim Sha Tsui as the Air Quality Health Index recorded high air pollution levels on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So