Hong Kong to relax social-distancing rules as city expects lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in almost two months

  • Dine-in hours at restaurants to be extended by an hour, while gyms to be allowed to reopen from Friday
  • Eight new infections expected on Wednesday, lowest since five were reported on July 3

Lilian Cheng and Jack Lau

Updated: 11:58am, 2 Sep, 2020

Gyms in Hong Kong will be allowed to reopen from Friday as the government prepares to relax social-distancing measures. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
