People walk in Causeway Bay on Tuesday as the Air Quality Health Index recorded “very high” air pollution levels. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health risks from air pollution hit highest level on Hong Kong’s scale, as Observatory notes hottest summer on record

  • Experts link elevated levels of pollutants to the influence of Typhoon Maysak, expected to make landfall in South Korea on Thursday
  • Combination of high temperatures and strong sunlight is also contributing to very high levels of ozone

Zoe Low
Updated: 8:13pm, 2 Sep, 2020

