A Hong Kong resident participates in the government’s mass Covid-19 testing scheme at a facility in To Kwa Wan on Wednesday. Photo: Winson WongA Hong Kong resident participates in the government’s mass Covid-19 testing scheme at a facility in To Kwa Wan on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
A Hong Kong resident participates in the government’s mass Covid-19 testing scheme at a facility in To Kwa Wan on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: concerns mount over handling of waste at Hong Kong’s mass testing centres, as 152,000 more are tested

  • Experts say the waste generated by testing facilities should be treated as clinical waste, which comes with stricter disposal standards
  • Authorities, however, insist the current protocols are sufficient to avoid cross-transmission

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Jack LauKathleen MagramoPhila Siu
Jack Lau , Kathleen Magramo and Phila Siu

Updated: 10:29pm, 2 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong resident participates in the government’s mass Covid-19 testing scheme at a facility in To Kwa Wan on Wednesday. Photo: Winson WongA Hong Kong resident participates in the government’s mass Covid-19 testing scheme at a facility in To Kwa Wan on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
A Hong Kong resident participates in the government’s mass Covid-19 testing scheme at a facility in To Kwa Wan on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE