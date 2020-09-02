A Hong Kong resident participates in the government’s mass Covid-19 testing scheme at a facility in To Kwa Wan on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: concerns mount over handling of waste at Hong Kong’s mass testing centres, as 152,000 more are tested
- Experts say the waste generated by testing facilities should be treated as clinical waste, which comes with stricter disposal standards
- Authorities, however, insist the current protocols are sufficient to avoid cross-transmission
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
A Hong Kong resident participates in the government’s mass Covid-19 testing scheme at a facility in To Kwa Wan on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong