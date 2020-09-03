A Hong Kong resident undergoes a Covid-19 test at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong third wave: officials to give Covid-19 testing update as city expects nine new cases
- More than 800,000 people had registered to be part of citywide testing scheme as of Thursday morning
- So far, 49,000 samples have been processed by government laboratories
