A Hong Kong resident undergoes a Covid-19 test at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam TsangA Hong Kong resident undergoes a Covid-19 test at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
A Hong Kong resident undergoes a Covid-19 test at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: officials to give Covid-19 testing update as city expects nine new cases

  • More than 800,000 people had registered to be part of citywide testing scheme as of Thursday morning
  • So far, 49,000 samples have been processed by government laboratories

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting
Victor Ting

Updated: 11:56am, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong resident undergoes a Covid-19 test at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam TsangA Hong Kong resident undergoes a Covid-19 test at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
A Hong Kong resident undergoes a Covid-19 test at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE