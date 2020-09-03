An ampoule of dexamethasone, one of the drugs in a newly recommended course of treatment that could reduce mortality in the most severe cases of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
WHO expert panel endorses Covid-19 treatment used in Hong Kong involving steroids for most severe cases
- The findings by the panel, which includes Chinese University Professor David Hui as a member, indicate steroids can prevent up to 9 per cent of fatalities among worst-hit patients
- The panel warns, however, that the same is not true of less severe cases, which did not respond positively to the treatment
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
An ampoule of dexamethasone, one of the drugs in a newly recommended course of treatment that could reduce mortality in the most severe cases of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters