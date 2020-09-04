Tourism agencies are expected to be in line for handouts during a third round of cash relief from the government. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s next round of Covid-19 relief funding will be under HK$30 billion, aimed at hardest-hit sectors, source says
- While the city’s most battered businesses can expect a handout, less damaged sectors such as retail and property management expected to be left out
- The third round of funding, significantly smaller than the second, follows warnings from officials of a historic budget deficit
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Tourism agencies are expected to be in line for handouts during a third round of cash relief from the government. Photo: Winson Wong