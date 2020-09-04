A Hong Kong resident has their temperature taken while being tested at the Aldrich Bay Community Hall, Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong to extend Covid-19 testing programme with more new cases found on Friday
- Sources say citywide scheme likely to carry on for another four days, but could be limited to only some centres
- Government ministers to announce further details in morning briefing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
