A Hong Kong resident has their temperature taken while being tested at the Aldrich Bay Community Hall, Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Jonathan WongA Hong Kong resident has their temperature taken while being tested at the Aldrich Bay Community Hall, Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Jonathan Wong
A Hong Kong resident has their temperature taken while being tested at the Aldrich Bay Community Hall, Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to extend Covid-19 testing programme with more new cases found on Friday

  • Sources say citywide scheme likely to carry on for another four days, but could be limited to only some centres
  • Government ministers to announce further details in morning briefing

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor TingGary Cheung
Victor Ting and Gary Cheung

Updated: 11:18am, 4 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong resident has their temperature taken while being tested at the Aldrich Bay Community Hall, Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Jonathan WongA Hong Kong resident has their temperature taken while being tested at the Aldrich Bay Community Hall, Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Jonathan Wong
A Hong Kong resident has their temperature taken while being tested at the Aldrich Bay Community Hall, Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE