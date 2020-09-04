Hong Kong’s coronavirus case tally continues to climb, with infections uncovered through mass testing adding to the total. Photo: Xiaomei ChenHong Kong’s coronavirus case tally continues to climb, with infections uncovered through mass testing adding to the total. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: 12 new Covid-19 cases, two of those freshly detected by mass testing

  • Total number of confirmed cases uncovered by the scheme, which seeks to identify the city’s invisible coronavirus carriers, now stands at eight
  • Seven of the 12 new cases were imported, pushing the city’s infected total to 4,850

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian ChengVictor Ting
Lilian Cheng and Victor Ting

Updated: 6:38pm, 4 Sep, 2020

