Hong Kong’s coronavirus case tally continues to climb, with infections uncovered through mass testing adding to the total. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong third wave: 12 new Covid-19 cases, two of those freshly detected by mass testing
- Total number of confirmed cases uncovered by the scheme, which seeks to identify the city’s invisible coronavirus carriers, now stands at eight
- Seven of the 12 new cases were imported, pushing the city’s infected total to 4,850
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
