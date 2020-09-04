A staff member wears protective gear while massaging a customer at The Sauna & Spa in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond SoA staff member wears protective gear while massaging a customer at The Sauna & Spa in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond So
A staff member wears protective gear while massaging a customer at The Sauna & Spa in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: massage parlours and gyms finally reopen but where are all the customers?

  • The Sauna & Spa massage parlour in Tsim Sha Tsui has spent tens of thousands of dollars on protective gear, but bookings down by half
  • For Ray Or’s Muay Thai gym in Mong Kok, coaches can only teach a few students at a time, which means less pay for them

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 6:55pm, 4 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A staff member wears protective gear while massaging a customer at The Sauna & Spa in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond SoA staff member wears protective gear while massaging a customer at The Sauna & Spa in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond So
A staff member wears protective gear while massaging a customer at The Sauna & Spa in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE