At mass Covid-19 testing site in Hong Kong, concerns raised over inadequate protective gear and residents with sore throat or coughing taking part

  • Doctor working at expo collection site raises alarm over the clothing, which does not keep fluids from passing through, and participants displaying symptoms
  • Head of Public Doctors’ Association says the gowns are rated level 1 when they should be level 3, but senior member of Medical Association says worries are overblown

Victor Ting
Updated: 8:22pm, 4 Sep, 2020

