Hong Kong residents enter a coronavirus testing centre in Kowloon City. Photo: Winson WongHong Kong residents enter a coronavirus testing centre in Kowloon City. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong residents enter a coronavirus testing centre in Kowloon City. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: 1 million people sign up for free Covid-19 test, as source says city facing lowest daily infection rate for two months

  • Number of new cases on Saturday expected to be about seven as universal testing scheme grows in popularity
  • Hong Kong residents also to get more reusable masks from government

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi ChoyLilian ChengKanis Leung
Gigi Choy , Lilian Cheng and Kanis Leung

Updated: 1:27pm, 5 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong residents enter a coronavirus testing centre in Kowloon City. Photo: Winson WongHong Kong residents enter a coronavirus testing centre in Kowloon City. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong residents enter a coronavirus testing centre in Kowloon City. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE