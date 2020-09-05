Hong Kong residents enter a coronavirus testing centre in Kowloon City. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong third wave: 1 million people sign up for free Covid-19 test, as source says city facing lowest daily infection rate for two months
- Number of new cases on Saturday expected to be about seven as universal testing scheme grows in popularity
- Hong Kong residents also to get more reusable masks from government
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
