Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Edward WongPamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Edward Wong
Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Mentally disabled Hong Kong man dies after struggle with hospital staff over straitjacket

  • The 33-year-old patient was admitted to the general ward at Eastern Hospital last month after developing pneumonia, fever and cough
  • After he grew agitated, staff tried to put him into the restraining vest but he suffered a heart attack and later died

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:04pm, 5 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Edward WongPamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Edward Wong
Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE