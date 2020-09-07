Doctors and nurses in Hong Kong have stepped up to fill parenting roles for young Covid-19 patients isolated from family. Photo: Handout
Covid-19 and kids: how Hong Kong cares for city’s young coronavirus patients
- Medical staff have stepped up to care for children infected with Covid-19, who are often isolated from their families to protect them from exposure
- Children typically have milder symptoms compared to adults, and usually do not require medical treatment
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Doctors and nurses in Hong Kong have stepped up to fill parenting roles for young Covid-19 patients isolated from family. Photo: Handout