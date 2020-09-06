Scientists worldwide are racing to put out a Covid-19 vaccine, with countries scrambling to secure bookings for their populations. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Hong Kong secures vaccine booking for 35 per cent of population, city expecting 21 new cases
- Frontline health workers and other at-risk groups likely to be among first to get shots once available, government adviser reveals
- Sunday’s caseload from source, triple that from day before, presents worrying development
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Scientists worldwide are racing to put out a Covid-19 vaccine, with countries scrambling to secure bookings for their populations. Photo: Reuters