Hong Kong facing about 10 new Covid-19 cases, as some residents opt to be tested for second time

  • Civil service chief Patrick Nip says number of people registering for testing scheme has passed 1.1 million
  • Registering twice is not illegal, and some people may feel the need to do so if they have come into contact with high-risk groups after initial testing

Gigi Choy
Updated: 12:30pm, 7 Sep, 2020

