Hong Kong residents queue up to be tested at the Yuen Wo Road Sports Centre, in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong facing about 10 new Covid-19 cases, as some residents opt to be tested for second time
- Civil service chief Patrick Nip says number of people registering for testing scheme has passed 1.1 million
- Registering twice is not illegal, and some people may feel the need to do so if they have come into contact with high-risk groups after initial testing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
