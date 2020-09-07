A Chinese University study found samples of the coronavirus in patients’ stool, sometimes days after they had already tested negative. Photo: ShutterstockA Chinese University study found samples of the coronavirus in patients’ stool, sometimes days after they had already tested negative. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong third wave: university study finds Covid-19 lingering in stool samples, prompting new testing push for elderly, at-risk infants

  • More than half of 15 infected patients tested had coronavirus in stool even after deemed well enough to be discharged
  • Two-year-old boy had samples test positive for 36 straight days, prompting call for regular disinfections of homes, toilets

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 4:52pm, 7 Sep, 2020

