Chinese white dolphins play in Hong Kong waters in 2016. Photo: Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society
Watchdog urges Hong Kong Airport Authority, conservation department to work together to monitor white dolphins after years of disparate figures
- Annual population surveys conducted by the two bodies routinely deliver vastly different results
- The surveys help gauge the impacts of the airport’s third runway construction project on the endangered dolphins
Topic | Hong Kong's third runway proposal
