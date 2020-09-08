A man stretches in front of an exercise area which has been cordoned off as part of Hong Kong’s social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong likely to relax social-distancing rules as city faces six new cases of Covid-19
- Government expected to make announcement on Tuesday afternoon
- Health adviser suggests number of people allowed to sit together in restaurants could be lifted from two to four
