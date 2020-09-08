A man stretches in front of an exercise area which has been cordoned off as part of Hong Kong’s social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. ChengA man stretches in front of an exercise area which has been cordoned off as part of Hong Kong’s social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A man stretches in front of an exercise area which has been cordoned off as part of Hong Kong’s social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong likely to relax social-distancing rules as city faces six new cases of Covid-19

  • Government expected to make announcement on Tuesday afternoon
  • Health adviser suggests number of people allowed to sit together in restaurants could be lifted from two to four

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:35am, 8 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man stretches in front of an exercise area which has been cordoned off as part of Hong Kong’s social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. ChengA man stretches in front of an exercise area which has been cordoned off as part of Hong Kong’s social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A man stretches in front of an exercise area which has been cordoned off as part of Hong Kong’s social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE