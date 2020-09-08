Shoppers examine pork for sale at a Wellcome supermarket in Causeway Bay in April. Photo: May Tse
Organisations launch new scheme in Hong Kong to upgrade traceability of food amid coronavirus-related concerns
- The new programme is a collaboration between the local branch of the global supply chain standards organisation GS1 and a third-party auditor
- The scheme comes as consumers become increasingly concerned about food safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
