Medical staff wait outside cubicles set up as part of the coronavirus testing programme at Queen Elizabeth Stadium, in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong to extend coronavirus testing scheme until next week, sources say, as city faces six new Covid-19 cases

  • Three-day extension of programme expected to be announced on Wednesday afternoon
  • Officials had previously given September 14 as cut-off date for scheme

Gary Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:43am, 9 Sep, 2020

