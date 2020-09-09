Hong Kong’s mass coronavirus screening programme will be extended until next week at 57 sample collection centres. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records six new Covid-19 cases for second straight day, including one found in mass screening scheme
- One new infection involving a 62-year-old man in Tuen Mun detected by ongoing citywide mass testing programme
- Two previously infected patients also test positive in programme but officials believe it is because they still have a small amount of virus in their bodies
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
