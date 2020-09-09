A worker stands outside the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in March. Photo: Sam TsangA worker stands outside the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in March. Photo: Sam Tsang
A worker stands outside the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in March. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong hospitals to begin screening all new inpatients for Covid-19, with new ‘high-volume’ machines expected to boost testing capacity

  • The Hospital Authority is implementing the new measures in hopes of curbing a potential fourth wave of infections in the winter months
  • The new automated testing machines, once procured, could double testing capacity to as much as 9,000 tests a day

Victor Ting
Updated: 7:25pm, 9 Sep, 2020

