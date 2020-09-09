Hongkongers have suffered another decline in their mental health, a 2020 survey has found. Photo: May TseHongkongers have suffered another decline in their mental health, a 2020 survey has found. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers have suffered another decline in their mental health, a 2020 survey has found. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s mental health hits new low in survey listing Covid-19 pandemic and social turmoil as likely factors

  • Average score measuring Hong Kong residents’ psychological state falls to 45.12, with 52 set as satisfactory level
  • Health crisis and turmoil stemming from last year’s anti-government protests identified as likely causes of the decline

Topic |   Mental health
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 9:00pm, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers have suffered another decline in their mental health, a 2020 survey has found. Photo: May TseHongkongers have suffered another decline in their mental health, a 2020 survey has found. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers have suffered another decline in their mental health, a 2020 survey has found. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE