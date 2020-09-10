Some social-distancing rules in Hong Kong will be relaxed from Friday, including increasing the number of people who can sit together in a restaurant. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong facing slight rebound in new Covid-19 cases, day before city relaxes some social-distancing rules
- City can expect about 12 new coronavirus infections on Thursday
- Figure comes ahead of easing of rules that will see more people allowed to gather together in public and eat at same table in restaurants
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
