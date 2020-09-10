AstraZeneca and Oxford aim to enrol as many as 50,000 participants for late-stage trials of its vaccine candidate. Photo: APAstraZeneca and Oxford aim to enrol as many as 50,000 participants for late-stage trials of its vaccine candidate. Photo: AP
AstraZeneca and Oxford aim to enrol as many as 50,000 participants for late-stage trials of its vaccine candidate. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong health experts say delay to AstraZeneca vaccine effort will not hinder government plans to secure Covid-19 shots

  • With so many other candidates in late development, the city has plenty of options, according to Professor David Hui
  • Encountering side effects is expected during stage three trials of a drug, notes Professor Yuen Kwok-yung

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Lilian ChengZoe Low
Lilian Cheng and Zoe Low

Updated: 6:01pm, 10 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
AstraZeneca and Oxford aim to enrol as many as 50,000 participants for late-stage trials of its vaccine candidate. Photo: APAstraZeneca and Oxford aim to enrol as many as 50,000 participants for late-stage trials of its vaccine candidate. Photo: AP
AstraZeneca and Oxford aim to enrol as many as 50,000 participants for late-stage trials of its vaccine candidate. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE