Fifth of Hong Kong residents take part in coronavirus test scheme, as city faces another day of double-digit Covid-19 cases

  • Civil service chief Patrick Nip calls sign-up figures ‘good news’ and says attitudes to test have changed
  • So far, 1.53 million of city’s 7.5 million people have been tested

Lilian ChengChan Ho-him
Lilian Cheng and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 12:54pm, 11 Sep, 2020

With social-distancing measures easing in Hong Kong from Friday, more people can now sit together in the city’s restaurants and cafes. Photo: Sam Tsang
