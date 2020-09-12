The cruise ship Diamond Princess approaches the port of Yokohama in February. Photo: Kyodo
Covid-19 survivors: Hong Kong passengers relive time trapped on Diamond Princess cruise – first major cluster outside China
- Dentist recalls watching infection rates climb, relying on online information as city residents tested positive – sleepless nights followed
- Others, however, including 72-year-old Anna Au, say the experience won’t stop them from taking cruises in the future
Topic | Luxury cruises
The cruise ship Diamond Princess approaches the port of Yokohama in February. Photo: Kyodo