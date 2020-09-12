A medical worker at an elderly home in Hong Kong as the city tries to beat back a third wave of Covid-19. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong facing 13 new Covid-19 cases, reaches grim milestone of 100 deaths
- Civil service minister says 1.625 million people have signed up for mass testing scheme, representing more than 21 per cent of population
- Figures come as city relaxes social-distancing measures, with downwards trend in infections
