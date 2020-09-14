As the world hunkers down under the coronavirus pandemic, experts are already mulling how to arm themselves to better prepare for the next crisis.
How can the world avoid another coronavirus pandemic? Data could be the answer, as Hong Kong university joins united bid
- Coalition of 20 founding members, including tech giants such as Tencent, Google and Facebook, as well as HKU’s medicine faculty, launches Trinity Challenge that invites suggestions
- Goal is to harness data from available sources, especially corporate stakeholders, for the common good, and learn from setbacks in current health crisis
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
