Mainland health experts work at the makeshift lab at the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Sore shoulders, dirty diapers: member of mainland team discusses experience with Hong Kong’s Covid-19 testing scheme
- Deng Yanqin, of the Fujian Center for Disease Control and Prevention, says team members assisting in testing scheme wore diapers to minimise breaks
- She also recalls positive feedback from Hongkongers, despite negative public reactions to mainland assistance
