It is likely that vaccines will be available to Hongkongers in second quarter of next year, says a government health adviser. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus vaccines could be ready for Hong Kong next April, while social-distancing curbs may remain for rest of 2021, government health adviser says
- Chinese University professor David Hui says pragmatic estimate is for the immunisation programme to roll out in second quarter of 2021
- The government health adviser also urges officials to be on high alert for return of imported cases once city’s third wave of Covid-19 recedes
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
