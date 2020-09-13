It is likely that vaccines will be available to Hongkongers in second quarter of next year, says a government health adviser. Photo: HandoutIt is likely that vaccines will be available to Hongkongers in second quarter of next year, says a government health adviser. Photo: Handout
It is likely that vaccines will be available to Hongkongers in second quarter of next year, says a government health adviser. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus vaccines could be ready for Hong Kong next April, while social-distancing curbs may remain for rest of 2021, government health adviser says

  • Chinese University professor David Hui says pragmatic estimate is for the immunisation programme to roll out in second quarter of 2021
  • The government health adviser also urges officials to be on high alert for return of imported cases once city’s third wave of Covid-19 recedes

Tony Cheung
Updated: 4:22pm, 13 Sep, 2020

