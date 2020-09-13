Eleven of the new cases were locally transmitted. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government to release more Covid-19 subsidies to those struggling with social-distancing curbs, as city records 19 new infections
- Subsidies due later this month will focus on those hit hard by city’s social-distancing curbs, according to No 2 official
- Hong Kong’s economic revival can begin in earnest once the city is without new infections of unknown origin, another minister says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Eleven of the new cases were locally transmitted. Photo: Xiaomei Chen