Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong government to release more Covid-19 subsidies to those struggling with social-distancing curbs, as city records 19 new infections

  • Subsidies due later this month will focus on those hit hard by city’s social-distancing curbs, according to No 2 official
  • Hong Kong’s economic revival can begin in earnest once the city is without new infections of unknown origin, another minister says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low , Phila Siu and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 4:53pm, 13 Sep, 2020

Eleven of the new cases were locally transmitted. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
