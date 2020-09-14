People sit together at a restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui on Friday, after officials doubled the number of people allowed to gather in public. Photo: BloombergPeople sit together at a restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui on Friday, after officials doubled the number of people allowed to gather in public. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong could face Covid-19 rebound as pupils go back to school and government offices reopen, warns health expert

  • Dr Leung Chi-chiu also says Mid-Autumn Festival presents risk with more people appearing to go outside
  • Latest figure shows city expecting 14 new cases

Zoe Low and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:04pm, 14 Sep, 2020

