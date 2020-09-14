A resident undergoes testing for the coronavirus at the To Kwa Wan Sports Centre on the final day of free government screening. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong third wave: no need for second round of mass screening, health experts say
- As citywide effort comes to a close after discovering just 32 cases, medical experts cast doubt over its efficacy
- A better approach to tackling any future wave would be through free testing at clinics along with faster, more aggressive responses to small outbreaks, they say
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
