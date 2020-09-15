Hong Kong’s bars and pubs can reopen from Friday, with the government expected to further lift social-distancing measures. Photo: BloombergHong Kong’s bars and pubs can reopen from Friday, with the government expected to further lift social-distancing measures. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to reopen swimming pools, pubs, and theme parks as social-distancing rules relaxed, source says

  • Premises expected to be allowed to reopen from Friday, but government beaches remain closed
  • Conditions apply with pools to operate at half capacity and pubs to close at midnight

Topic |   Hong Kong social distancing
Olga Wong

Updated: 10:42am, 15 Sep, 2020

