Hong Kong’s bars and pubs can reopen from Friday, with the government expected to further lift social-distancing measures. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong to reopen swimming pools, pubs, and theme parks as social-distancing rules relaxed, source says
- Premises expected to be allowed to reopen from Friday, but government beaches remain closed
- Conditions apply with pools to operate at half capacity and pubs to close at midnight
Topic | Hong Kong social distancing
Hong Kong’s bars and pubs can reopen from Friday, with the government expected to further lift social-distancing measures. Photo: Bloomberg