Dr Anthony Tam says a sense of duty compelled him to join the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Unfazed by dirty work, Hong Kong university infectious disease doctor leads frontline fight against Covid-19
- Dr Anthony Tam says sense of duty led him to working with coronavirus patients when outbreak started
- University of Hong Kong graduate hopes to follow in footsteps of mentor and become an expert in chosen field
