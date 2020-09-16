As social-distancing rules in Hong Kong have eased, the crowds have returned to the city’s streets and shopping centres. Photo: Dickson LeeAs social-distancing rules in Hong Kong have eased, the crowds have returned to the city’s streets and shopping centres. Photo: Dickson Lee
As social-distancing rules in Hong Kong have eased, the crowds have returned to the city’s streets and shopping centres. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Drop in Covid-19 cases not an excuse to do what you want, infectious disease expert tells Hongkongers

  • Dr Leung Chi-chiu urges caution and says residents need to be careful to avoid another spike in infections
  • City facing 11 new coronavirus infections day after reporting zero local cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe LowLilian Cheng
Zoe Low and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:02pm, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
As social-distancing rules in Hong Kong have eased, the crowds have returned to the city’s streets and shopping centres. Photo: Dickson LeeAs social-distancing rules in Hong Kong have eased, the crowds have returned to the city’s streets and shopping centres. Photo: Dickson Lee
As social-distancing rules in Hong Kong have eased, the crowds have returned to the city’s streets and shopping centres. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE