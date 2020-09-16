As social-distancing rules in Hong Kong have eased, the crowds have returned to the city’s streets and shopping centres. Photo: Dickson Lee
Drop in Covid-19 cases not an excuse to do what you want, infectious disease expert tells Hongkongers
- Dr Leung Chi-chiu urges caution and says residents need to be careful to avoid another spike in infections
- City facing 11 new coronavirus infections day after reporting zero local cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
