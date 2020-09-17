A Hong Kong resident participates in the government’s mass coronavirus screening programme in To Kwa Wan earlier this month. Photo: Winson WongA Hong Kong resident participates in the government’s mass coronavirus screening programme in To Kwa Wan earlier this month. Photo: Winson Wong
A Hong Kong resident participates in the government’s mass coronavirus screening programme in To Kwa Wan earlier this month. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Carrie Lam appealed to Hong Kong’s diplomatic community to take part in Beijing-backed mass testing scheme

  • Both Carrie Lam and her No 2, Matthew Cheung, sent letters to foreign envoys encouraging them to take part in the mass screening
  • At least two consuls general, from Italy and Singapore, participated

Gary Cheung
Updated: 8:16am, 17 Sep, 2020

