A worker disinfects part of Windsor Spa in Fortress Hill ahead of its planned reopening on Friday. Photo: May TseA worker disinfects part of Windsor Spa in Fortress Hill ahead of its planned reopening on Friday. Photo: May Tse
A worker disinfects part of Windsor Spa in Fortress Hill ahead of its planned reopening on Friday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong bathhouses prepare to reopen after Covid-19 shutdown, as industry boss calls latest round of government subsidies ‘meaningless’

  • Emphasis will be on hygiene, but cost of doing business likely to soar
  • While bathhouses can reopen, saunas and steam rooms must remain closed despite easing of social-distancing rules

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 4:07pm, 17 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker disinfects part of Windsor Spa in Fortress Hill ahead of its planned reopening on Friday. Photo: May TseA worker disinfects part of Windsor Spa in Fortress Hill ahead of its planned reopening on Friday. Photo: May Tse
A worker disinfects part of Windsor Spa in Fortress Hill ahead of its planned reopening on Friday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE