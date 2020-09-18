A taxi driver gives a sample during the first round of targeted Covid-19 testing in July. Photo: Edmond SoA taxi driver gives a sample during the first round of targeted Covid-19 testing in July. Photo: Edmond So
A taxi driver gives a sample during the first round of targeted Covid-19 testing in July. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to launch second round of Covid-19 testing for high-risk workers

  • Restaurant and wet market workers among those eligible for return of targeted screening scheme first conducted in July
  • Government has learned lessons from third wave and will forestall future threat by testing those most exposed, source says

Lilian Cheng and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 7:46am, 18 Sep, 2020

